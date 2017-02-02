Home

News from around the Ojai Valley

Highway 33 open to traffic again after recent storm damage

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017 15:25
020217hr ojai snow 2017 002 crp
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Aussie, a 3 year old Siberian husky mix got in touch with her heritage Jan. 27 when her owners took her on a hike near Pine Mountain off Highway 33 in Ojai’s backcountry. Highway 33 was closed from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24 from Fairview Road to the Lockwood Valley Ranger Station due to mudslides and snow, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tourism debate continues

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017 15:24
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai City Council revisited its discussion of the Ojai Tourism Improvement District’s (OTID) proposed renewal Jan. 31. The debate over tourism in Ojai is far from over.
OTID levies a one percent assessment on local hoteliers to fund the operations of the Ojai Visitors Bureau. 
The organization’s renewal request includes a 10-year term and an increased assessment of up to 2 percent. 
The proposed decade of continued tourism marketing and the increased assessment worried community members wary of increased tourism and its impacts.

928 days: Playhouse case waiting for an open courtroom

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017 15:22
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Ojai Playhouse Theater owner Khaled Al-Awar’s lawsuit against the Golden State Water Company (GSWC) will be back Feb. 24 in Ventura County Superior Court, if not sooner.
Attorneys representing both sides in the litigation were in court Jan. 30, at which time the case was continued to the end of the next month.
Although listed in the docket information as a scheduled jury trial Jan. 30, that court appearance is better understood not as an actual start date but as a “trial call,” according to Ned Elfrink, supervisor of the Ventura County Civil Clerk’s Office, a stage in the process for both parties to declare themselves ready for trial, after which the court specifies a tentative date to begin.
In the interim, Elfrink said, the case would be “trailing,”  meaning that if a courtroom becomes available, the court would issue a 48-hour notice for the 15-day trial to get under way.

Nordhoff drama production is going on the road — to Nebraska

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017 15:21
020217164622023.vjkklzf4.steelmagnolias1182
Photo by Dean Zatkowsky
The cast of Steel Magnolias, (from left) Jovanna Nava, Sophie Ehrlich, Aubrey Schumacher, Kirsten Hoj, Erin Snett and Kelsie Hoj, perform at Nordhoff’s Little Theater.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Nordhoff High School Drama Program will take its production of Steel Magnolias on the road this summer. The cast and crew were invited to stage the show at the International Thespian Festival, held in June at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
Only 11 high school productions are invited to perform for the conference that will include approximately 3,000 theater students from the United States and abroad.

Identifying remains may take some time

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017 15:12
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Brian Applegate of the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Feb. 2 that human remains found in Ojai Jan. 25 are that of a male over age 60 who has been deceased for more than a year. 
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) reported the discovery of human remains in a makeshift camp in the Camp Comfort area Jan. 26.

Ojai’s top cop will be moving on soon

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017 15:10
020217 bw dadve kenney leaving
Ojai Valley News photo by Bill Warner
Dave Kenney will move on to the Special Services Division of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
By his own account, the past five years have been a learning experience for Ojai Police Chief Dave Kenney. “The current City Council is the fourth one I've worked with,” he said Feb. 1. “And I've worked with two different City Managers and four administrative sergeants.”
Kenney, who assumed his duties in 2012, will move on effective Feb. 10 with a promotion from captain to commander, a rank that will find him in charge of the Special Services Division of the Ventura COUnty Sheriff's Office (VCSO). His new responsibilities will include oversight of the units for major crimes and narcotics, as well as the air unit, the sheriff's systems bureau and S.W.A.T. operations.

Area's drought classification drops one level

Published on Friday, 27 January 2017 19:00
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
In addition to adding approximately 4,000 acre-feet (3,572,000 gallons) of water to Lake Casitas, last weekend's rains were enough to move the drought status of the Ojai Valley — from exceptional to extreme, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The change was posted on the Drought Monitor's website Jan. 26.
“After last week's rains, pretty much all of the state is at 150 percent to 200 percent normal precipitation for this season,” said Eric Boldt, of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “So a large part of the state changed by one category.”

Human remains discovered near Camp Comfort

Published on Friday, 27 January 2017 17:05
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Bryan Applegate of the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Jan. 27 that human remains found in Ojai Jan. 25 are that of a male who has been deceased for more than a year.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) reported the discovery of human remains in a makeshift camp in the Camp Comfort area Jan. 26.

Storms bring relief to area with season’s first diversion of water into Lake Casitas

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 15:15
012617 rb robles diversion 012217
Photo by Russ Baggerly
Water flows into the Robles Canal at the Ventura River Jan. 22.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley news reporter
The gates of the Robles Canal were opened Jan. 22 at 1 p.m., diverting water from the Ventura River to Lake Casitas. Twenty-four hours later, the lake’s water content had increased from 35.1 percent to 36.5 percent of capacity — and the gates were closed.
“I was dancing for joy! My kids thought I was being really weird,” said Emily Ayala of Friend’s Ranches, who watched water flow through the canal with her family. “We were so excited to see that open.”

Tourism fund will get another look after Council vote

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 15:07
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Claims of confusion and allegations of Brown Act violations colored the Ojai City Council's Jan. 24 discussion regarding its Jan. 10 vote to approve a resolution stating the city's intention to renew the Ojai Tourism Improvement District (OTID).
The resolution allowed for the renewal of the assessment district for 10 years and the increase of OTID's assessment fee from local hoteliers to a maximum 2 percent of lodging revenue. 
OTID funds the Ojai Visitors Bureau.
Mayor Johnny Johnston requested the Council reconsider that 3-2 vote.
Johnston and Councilwoman Suza Francina voted in opposition to the resolution.

City votes to appeal county ruling on gravel trucks on Highway 33

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 13:44
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai City Council voted 3-1 Jan. 24 to appeal a decision by the Ventura County Planning Division allowing gravel-hauling trucks from Mosler Rock's Ojai Quarry to use Highway 33 during Nordhoff High School's 7 to 8 a.m. “rush hour”.
Councilman Randy Haney recused himself from the vote as he does business with Mosler Rock.
Ojai Valley resident Michael Shapiro, joined by Ojai Unified School District (OUSD) Superintendent Hank Bangser, Nordhoff High School Principal Greg Bayless, Councilman William Weirick and three OUSD School Board members, appealed Mosler Rock's renewed conditional use permit Jan. 19 on the grounds that the truck traffic would endanger student drivers.
County planning staff rejected Shapiro's appeal, stating there is no substantial evidence that the trucks pose a significant safety hazard. 

Nordhoff students attend inauguration, protest march

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 11:08
012617 nhs womens march
Photo courtesy of Chris Bohney
Nordhoff students (from left) Rebekah Gorman, Nona Goldman, Claire Woolson, Emma-Rose Allen, Reyes Hermandez, Kristian Munnikhuis and Jay Inman attend the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
 
Nordhoff High School government students attended President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington, D.C. and the ensuing protest Jan. 21.
Government and politics teacher Chris Bohney and his eight students committed to the trip long before the Nov. 8 election. The class followed the election closely — they even hosted an election simulation and debate of their own to raise funds for the trip.
012617vietnam war memorial
Photo courtesy of Chris Bohney
The students found the name of a former Nordhoff High School student, Herman Morris, on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Ojai's connection to Niger highlighted in film screening

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 10:54
012617 roadtrip niger
Photo courtesy of Leslie Clark
A group of Nomad Foundation volunteers and filmmakers smile during the making of “Roadtrip Niger.”
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Eight Ojaians will appear in the Feb. 5 showing of the documentary film “Roadtrip Niger.”
The film was made during an October 2013 trip to Niger. It documents the work of Leslie Clark's Nomad Foundation and aims to raise awareness about nomadic life in Niger.
The film is from the point of view of people who don't know this country at all, said Clark.
And Niger is indeed a long way from California.
Niger ranks last in the United Nation's Human Development Index, and its people suffer from chronic poverty and food instability. 
Travel in Niger is quite dangerous, said Clark, so she travels with armed guards.

State water is one step closer for Casitas

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 10:42
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The regional effort to upgrade Ventura County’s water infrastructure — in particular to bring state water to Lake Casitas — is a step closer to becoming a reality. Meeting in regular session Jan. 23, the Ventura City Council unanimously approved an engineering contract that initiates phase one of the State Water Project Interconnection (SWPI).
“This is an exciting time for all of us, to figure out a different way to use another resource,” said Shana Epstein, general manager of Ventura Water. 
The Council’s action authorized the Ventura city manager to sign a professional services agreement with the Ventura-based Kennedy/Jenks Consultants Inc. for an alignment study to construct a pipeline connecting the city’s water infrastructure with that of the Calleguas Municipal Water District. Three possible rights-of-way would be considered, the most likely a connector running along California State Route 118 from Somis Road to Saticoy.

Rose Valley woman dies in hiking accident

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 10:33
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Marsha Robison, a 63-year-old Rose Valley resident, died Jan. 21 near Rose Valley Falls, in a slip-and-fall accident during a hike , according to Sgt. Bill Therrien of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. 
The Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) responded to the scene after officials received an emergency call at 2:18 p.m. Jan. 21. The VCSO Air Unit located Robison at 2:58 p.m. near the base of the waterfall, said Therrien.
Robison was training to climb Mount Whitney, he said. She was alone when the accident occurred.
“She climbed up a slippery area. It appeared she may have lost her footing. We're estimating she fell from approximately 40 feet up,” he said.

Latest sports

Thacher’s Perry is a steal

020217vancisin 20170114 dsc 4700
Photo by Dana Vancisin
Thacher senior Jordan Perry plays tenacious defense in a game earlier this season. Perry is averaging more than five steals per game this season.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
With the high school basketball season coming to conclusion, The Thacher School girls’ basketball team is in the mix for a playoff berth. After moving from the Condor League to the Frontier League, the Lady Toads have responded well to the increased level of competition. So far this
Four Nordhoff wrestlers make it to CIF prelims

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
The Nordhoff High School boys’ wrestling team competed in the Tri-Valley League finals Jan. 25, and head coach Fender Carnine was pleased with the performance of his team.
“The tournament took place at Santa Paula High School. The four schools competing were Fillmore, Nordhoff, Santa Paula and Valencia high schools,” said Carnine. “Although
Mays’ artwork a ‘shoe-in’ for 2017 Heart & Sole logo

020217heart and sole mays logo.jpeg
Photo submitted 
Morgan Mays (right) shows off her artwork, that will be featured at this year’s Heart & Sole 5K/10K event.
The American Heart Association's (AHA) Ojai Heart & Sole 5K/10K Leadership Committee recently selected artwork by Morgan Mays, a junior at Nordhoff High School, as this year’s winning logo design.
Each year, the committee holds an artwork contest within the art classes at Matilija
Nordhoff soccer dominates Ojai Valley rivalry game versus Villanova

020217hr vps nhs grlssoc 2017 013
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Nordhoff High School (NHS) and Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) recently competed in girls’ soccer action and Nordhoff rolled to a dominating 13-0 victory. VPS is in rebuilding mode and is winless on the season, and NHS is battling for a postseason berth along with The Thacher School. So far this season, NHS is 5-12-1 overall and 5-3-1 in Frontier League play. The Lady Toads are 8-2-1 overall and 7-2-1 in league. Both teams are chasing the Carpinteria Warriors who are 9-0 and Fillmore Flashes (6-2). The Lady Rangers will finish their season on the road for their final two games when they take on VPS Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. and Thacher Feb. 9 at 3:15 p.m.

Looker helps West team win County All-Star game

012617 kb nhs fillmore 9 23 2016 5
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Nordhoff High School football standout Brendon Looker (No. 15) was selected to play in the 44th annual Ventura County All-Star Football game Jan. 20 at Ventura College. He helped the West team to a 30-27 victory. Looker, who had a terrific senior season for the Rangers, played wide receiver and served as the team’s kickoff specialist. While he did not have a ball thrown his way, according to NHS head coach Lance Wiggins, Looker threw a number of key blocks and had three kickoffs sail through the end zone. As a senior, Looker caught 40 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

Team Ojai represents Ventura County in sectional

012617jtt boys 2016 fall
Photo submitted
The Ojai Junior Team Tennis team took part in the Ventura County sectional championships recently. The team is made up of (from left) Shawn Rothermel, Dakota Martin, Zack Howe, coach Dan Martin, Mikel Elizalde, Victor Becker and Elias Simon.
After a successful fall season of Junior Team Tennis (JTT), which is sponsored by the Southern California Tennis Association, Team Ojai qualified to represent Ventura County in the boys’ 18-and-under division.
The local crew advanced to the sectional championships in Palm Desert.
Although the team, the members of which were recruited from among current
Toads thriving on defense

012617 vancisin 20170120 dsc 5676
Photo by Dana Vancisin
Thacher’s Pierre Weil (left) and Ronald Wong play solid team defense in a game earlier this winter. Thacher is in the hunt for a league title.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
When Jason Carney talks about this year’s Thacher School varsity boys’ basketball team, you can hear the excitement in his voice. “This is quite possibly the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” he said.
So far this season, the Toads are 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the Frontier League. They sit alone in first place
Villanova boys upset Nordhoff in crosstown basketball action

Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Villanova’s boys’ basketball team recorded its first win in 10 years over crosstown, non-league rival Nordhoff High School Jan. 23, upsetting the host Rangers, 59-55.
In a game that went down to the wire — the teams were tied 11 times, and the lead
Miles improves to 28-1 on the season

012617 nhs girls wrestling jan2017
Photo submitted
The Lady Ranger wrestlers (from left) Elizabeth Neil, Courtney Young, Michaela Howe, Esmeralda Zamudio and Mikayla Miles gather after the Esperanza tournament where they placed seventh.
The Nordhoff High School (NHS) girls’ wrestling team traveled to Esperanza High School for its eighth tournament of the season Jan. 21. The Lady Rangers competed against 58 schools in the Open Invitational. 
At the end of the day, Nordhoff had its best finish ever, placing
Big second half helps Thacher roll past Villanova Prep

012617 hr vps thache bsoc 2017 016
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Villanova Preparatory School senior defender Ian Coyne (right) and the Thacher School’s senior attacker, Ryan Jacksn, go toe-to-toe when the teams met on the pitch Jan. 19 in a crosstown battle. After being tied 1-1 at the half, the Toads exploded for three second-half goals and won, 4-1.

NHS hosting golf event

The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-man scramble, a fundraiser for the school’s boys' and girls' basketball teams, returns to Soule Park Jan. 29. The shotgun start will begin at 11 a.m. There will be gross competition only, but as always, lots of drawing prizes will be available. 
Participants may pay day-of, but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting Ted Cotti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Henney now a Bonny lad: Former Nordhoff football coach on the move again

011917 torrance 18
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Tony Henney (center) coached Nordhoff High School to two CIF Southern Section titles and will now take over the football program at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Just weeks after being dismissed as head football coach at Westlake High School, former Nordhoff High School head coach Tony Henney has landed on his feet at St. Bonaventure High School.
According to Henney, he will be head of the storied football program and will teach at the school. “I am just trying to take it all
Ojai newcomer going to the mat to bring about changes

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News posts editor
The youth of the Ojai Valley now have another sports option thanks to newcomer Carl Fronhofer who is kicking off a youth wrestling program. The new offering is designed to expose interested wrestlers to the sport and will be directed at youth from kindergarten to sixth grade.
“When I arrived in Ojai this summer, my oldest son, who is 5, started asking to wrestle. When I looked around, I could not find anything available for him, so I decided to start a program myself and see where it goes,” said Fronhofer.
The new Ojai resident is no stranger to the sport. He has 13 years of NCAA Division 1 coaching
