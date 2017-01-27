Home

News from around the Ojai Valley

Area's drought classification drops one level

Published on Friday, 27 January 2017 19:00
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
In addition to adding approximately 4,000 acre-feet (3,572,000 gallons) of water to Lake Casitas, last weekend's rains were enough to move the drought status of the Ojai Valley — from exceptional to extreme, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The change was posted on the Drought Monitor's website Jan. 26.
“After last week's rains, pretty much all of the state is at 150 percent to 200 percent normal precipitation for this season,” said Eric Boldt, of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “So a large part of the state changed by one category.”

Human remains discovered near Camp Comfort

Published on Friday, 27 January 2017 17:05
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Bryan Applegate of the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Jan. 27 that human remains found in Ojai Jan. 25 are that of a male who has been deceased for more than a year.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) reported the discovery of human remains in a makeshift camp in the Camp Comfort area Jan. 26.

Storms bring relief to area with season’s first diversion of water into Lake Casitas

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 15:15
012617 rb robles diversion 012217
Photo by Russ Baggerly
Water flows into the Robles Canal at the Ventura River Jan. 22.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley news reporter
The gates of the Robles Canal were opened Jan. 22 at 1 p.m., diverting water from the Ventura River to Lake Casitas. Twenty-four hours later, the lake’s water content had increased from 35.1 percent to 36.5 percent of capacity — and the gates were closed.
“I was dancing for joy! My kids thought I was being really weird,” said Emily Ayala of Friend’s Ranches, who watched water flow through the canal with her family. “We were so excited to see that open.”

Tourism fund will get another look after Council vote

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 15:07
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Claims of confusion and allegations of Brown Act violations colored the Ojai City Council's Jan. 24 discussion regarding its Jan. 10 vote to approve a resolution stating the city's intention to renew the Ojai Tourism Improvement District (OTID).
The resolution allowed for the renewal of the assessment district for 10 years and the increase of OTID's assessment fee from local hoteliers to a maximum 2 percent of lodging revenue. 
OTID funds the Ojai Visitors Bureau.
Mayor Johnny Johnston requested the Council reconsider that 3-2 vote.
Johnston and Councilwoman Suza Francina voted in opposition to the resolution.

City votes to appeal county ruling on gravel trucks on Highway 33

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 13:44
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai City Council voted 3-1 Jan. 24 to appeal a decision by the Ventura County Planning Division allowing gravel-hauling trucks from Mosler Rock's Ojai Quarry to use Highway 33 during Nordhoff High School's 7 to 8 a.m. “rush hour”.
Councilman Randy Haney recused himself from the vote as he does business with Mosler Rock.
Ojai Valley resident Michael Shapiro, joined by Ojai Unified School District (OUSD) Superintendent Hank Bangser, Nordhoff High School Principal Greg Bayless, Councilman William Weirick and three OUSD School Board members, appealed Mosler Rock's renewed conditional use permit Jan. 19 on the grounds that the truck traffic would endanger student drivers.
County planning staff rejected Shapiro's appeal, stating there is no substantial evidence that the trucks pose a significant safety hazard. 

Nordhoff students attend inauguration, protest march

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 11:08
012617 nhs womens march
Photo courtesy of Chris Bohney
Nordhoff students (from left) Rebekah Gorman, Nona Goldman, Claire Woolson, Emma-Rose Allen, Reyes Hermandez, Kristian Munnikhuis and Jay Inman attend the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
 
Nordhoff High School government students attended President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington, D.C. and the ensuing protest Jan. 21.
Government and politics teacher Chris Bohney and his eight students committed to the trip long before the Nov. 8 election. The class followed the election closely — they even hosted an election simulation and debate of their own to raise funds for the trip.
012617vietnam war memorial
Photo courtesy of Chris Bohney
The students found the name of a former Nordhoff High School student, Herman Morris, on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Ojai's connection to Niger highlighted in film screening

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 10:54
012617 roadtrip niger
Photo courtesy of Leslie Clark
A group of Nomad Foundation volunteers and filmmakers smile during the making of “Roadtrip Niger.”
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Eight Ojaians will appear in the Feb. 5 showing of the documentary film “Roadtrip Niger.”
The film was made during an October 2013 trip to Niger. It documents the work of Leslie Clark's Nomad Foundation and aims to raise awareness about nomadic life in Niger.
The film is from the point of view of people who don't know this country at all, said Clark.
And Niger is indeed a long way from California.
Niger ranks last in the United Nation's Human Development Index, and its people suffer from chronic poverty and food instability. 
Travel in Niger is quite dangerous, said Clark, so she travels with armed guards.

State water is one step closer for Casitas

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 10:42
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The regional effort to upgrade Ventura County’s water infrastructure — in particular to bring state water to Lake Casitas — is a step closer to becoming a reality. Meeting in regular session Jan. 23, the Ventura City Council unanimously approved an engineering contract that initiates phase one of the State Water Project Interconnection (SWPI).
“This is an exciting time for all of us, to figure out a different way to use another resource,” said Shana Epstein, general manager of Ventura Water. 
The Council’s action authorized the Ventura city manager to sign a professional services agreement with the Ventura-based Kennedy/Jenks Consultants Inc. for an alignment study to construct a pipeline connecting the city’s water infrastructure with that of the Calleguas Municipal Water District. Three possible rights-of-way would be considered, the most likely a connector running along California State Route 118 from Somis Road to Saticoy.

Rose Valley woman dies in hiking accident

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 10:33
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Marsha Robison, a 63-year-old Rose Valley resident, died Jan. 21 near Rose Valley Falls, in a slip-and-fall accident during a hike , according to Sgt. Bill Therrien of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. 
The Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) responded to the scene after officials received an emergency call at 2:18 p.m. Jan. 21. The VCSO Air Unit located Robison at 2:58 p.m. near the base of the waterfall, said Therrien.
Robison was training to climb Mount Whitney, he said. She was alone when the accident occurred.
“She climbed up a slippery area. It appeared she may have lost her footing. We're estimating she fell from approximately 40 feet up,” he said.

Judge rules F.L.O.W. members personally liable for Golden State Water attorney fees

Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017 13:39
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Ojai Friends of Locally Owned Water (F.L.O.W.) is on the hook for some of Golden State Water Company’s (GSWC) attorney fees. Released Jan. 24, a final ruling by Ventura Superior Court Judge Vincent O'Neill found the grassroots organization liable for $23,209 in fees and costs payable to GSWC and its legal staff for services associated with the larger eminent domain suit brought against the private water provider by the Casitas Municipal Water District (CMWD).
Earlier in the day, O'Neill's courtroom heard arguments from F.L.O.W. attorneys contesting the GSWC motion for $50,000 in legal fees. These costs, according to GSWC's motion, were incurred last summer fighting F.L.O.W.'s own attempt to recover legal fees and damages within the larger spectrum of the eminent domain suit. In October, though, the court ruled F.L.O.W. to be without standing for the recovery of such damages. GSWC then responded with its own motion to recover $50,000.

Water district weans itself off Casitas water thanks to recent rains

Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2017 13:18
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The only Ventura River Water District (VRWD) capable, until recently, of providing potable water is back to producing 100 percent of the District's water needs, according to General Manager Bert Rapp. “Thank goodness for that rain we had in December,” Rapp said Jan. 19. “It finally made it into the aquifer.”
Water in Well No. 1 was considered no longer potable on its own, Rapp said, after it reached a low level of 108.5 feet Jan. 3. The well was taken offline for five days while the District constructed a blending station. During that time, VRWD was 100 percent dependent on water provided by the Casitas Municipal Water District (CMWD), he said.

Council might revisit vote extending tourism improvement district

Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2017 11:08
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai City Council might revisit the Ojai Tourism Improvement District's (OTID) renewal vote at its Jan. 24 meeting, at the request of Mayor Johnny Johnston.
For the Council to reconsider its vote, a member who voted in favor of the motion (Councilmen William Weirick, Paul Blatz or Randy Haney) must make a motion to do so.
In a 3-2 vote Jan. 10, the Council approved renewing the assessment district for 10 years and increasing its assessment fee from local hoteliers to a maximum two percent of lodging revenue.
The OTID funds the Ojai Visitors Bureau. 

Jan. 22, 2017 storm videos

Published on Monday, 23 January 2017 09:18

A series of storms dumped several inches of rain on the Ojai Valley and area residents rejoiced. Crowds gathered at both the Robles Diversion Canal at Lake Casitas (first four videos) and on the Baldwin Road bridge over the Ventura River Jan. 22, 2017 to watch the water flow. (Ojai Valley News videos by Tim Dewar)

Storm coverage Jan. 22, 2017

Published on Sunday, 22 January 2017 13:08

According to the Ventura County Watershed Protection District, from 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 until 12:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Soule Park received 1.65 inches of rain, 2.87 inches fell at Matilija Dam, 1.98 inches fell in Oak View, 1.56 inches fell at Casitas Dam and 2.23 inches fell in Meiners Oaks.

The following photos are scenes from around the valley taken Jan. 22. Ojai Valley News photos by Tim Dewar.

td rain 012217 8821

Hwy. 33 and Orchard Drive.

td rain 012217 8826

Reeves Road

td rain 012217 8829

McNell Road

td rain 012217 8835

County Public Works truck at McNell Road.

td rain 012217 8849

Oak tree on Grand Avenue.

td rain 012217 8852

Oak tree on Grand Avenue.

td rain 012217 8854

td rain 012217 8858

Hudson Cowen (left) takes a walk on Grand Avenue with his grandpa, Dave Gaddis.

td rain 012217 8865

Creek Road

td rain 012217 8867

Creek Road

td rain 012217 8871

Creek Road

td rain 012217 8877

Mudslide on Creek Road.

td rain 012217 8880

Mudslide on Creek Road.

Gas-money grant and practice help propel Nordhoff grad to center stage

Published on Thursday, 19 January 2017 17:36
011917 wyatt on stage
Photo submitted
Standup comic Wyatt Gray performs recently.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
By his own account, comedian Wyatt Gray doesn't just choose his words carefully — he chooses them obsessively. “I love to put extra effort into every word I say,” he tells the audience in his Taboo Tales video, “Wyatt and the Good Vibrations.”
His attention to language and speech is not by whim, though, as he explains in the video: It's the direct result of being a stutterer. And stuttering, as he describes, came to him as the result of trauma — the loss of his father, murdered when Gray was still a toddler.
It was that loss, too, that brought his family from Los Angeles to Ojai, where Gray spent his formative years. Ojai is also where he made the transition from a taciturn stutterer to a confident master of elocution. Inspired in part by the oratorical skills of actors he heard in movies — Gregory Peck, for example — Gray made up his mind to overcome any inclination to stutter. “I got to where I am today by dogged practice and the determined belief I had a voice and something to say.”

Latest sports

Looker helps West team win County All-Star game

012617 kb nhs fillmore 9 23 2016 5
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Nordhoff High School football standout Brendon Looker (No. 15) was selected to play in the 44th annual Ventura County All-Star Football game Jan. 20 at Ventura College. He helped the West team to a 30-27 victory. Looker, who had a terrific senior season for the Rangers, played wide receiver and served as the team’s kickoff specialist. While he did not have a ball thrown his way, according to NHS head coach Lance Wiggins, Looker threw a number of key blocks and had three kickoffs sail through the end zone. As a senior, Looker caught 40 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

Team Ojai represents Ventura County in sectional

012617jtt boys 2016 fall
Photo submitted
The Ojai Junior Team Tennis team took part in the Ventura County sectional championships recently. The team is made up of (from left) Shawn Rothermel, Dakota Martin, Zack Howe, coach Dan Martin, Mikel Elizalde, Victor Becker and Elias Simon.
After a successful fall season of Junior Team Tennis (JTT), which is sponsored by the Southern California Tennis Association, Team Ojai qualified to represent Ventura County in the boys’ 18-and-under division.
The local crew advanced to the sectional championships in Palm Desert.
Although the team, the members of which were recruited from among current
Toads thriving on defense

012617 vancisin 20170120 dsc 5676
Photo by Dana Vancisin
Thacher’s Pierre Weil (left) and Ronald Wong play solid team defense in a game earlier this winter. Thacher is in the hunt for a league title.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
When Jason Carney talks about this year’s Thacher School varsity boys’ basketball team, you can hear the excitement in his voice. “This is quite possibly the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” he said.
So far this season, the Toads are 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the Frontier League. They sit alone in first place
Villanova boys upset Nordhoff in crosstown basketball action

Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Villanova’s boys’ basketball team recorded its first win in 10 years over crosstown, non-league rival Nordhoff High School Jan. 23, upsetting the host Rangers, 59-55.
In a game that went down to the wire — the teams were tied 11 times, and the lead
Miles improves to 28-1 on the season

012617 nhs girls wrestling jan2017
Photo submitted
The Lady Ranger wrestlers (from left) Elizabeth Neil, Courtney Young, Michaela Howe, Esmeralda Zamudio and Mikayla Miles gather after the Esperanza tournament where they placed seventh.
The Nordhoff High School (NHS) girls’ wrestling team traveled to Esperanza High School for its eighth tournament of the season Jan. 21. The Lady Rangers competed against 58 schools in the Open Invitational. 
At the end of the day, Nordhoff had its best finish ever, placing
Big second half helps Thacher roll past Villanova Prep

012617 hr vps thache bsoc 2017 016
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Villanova Preparatory School senior defender Ian Coyne (right) and the Thacher School’s senior attacker, Ryan Jacksn, go toe-to-toe when the teams met on the pitch Jan. 19 in a crosstown battle. After being tied 1-1 at the half, the Toads exploded for three second-half goals and won, 4-1.

NHS hosting golf event

The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-man scramble, a fundraiser for the school’s boys' and girls' basketball teams, returns to Soule Park Jan. 29. The shotgun start will begin at 11 a.m. There will be gross competition only, but as always, lots of drawing prizes will be available. 
Participants may pay day-of, but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting Ted Cotti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Henney now a Bonny lad: Former Nordhoff football coach on the move again

011917 torrance 18
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Tony Henney (center) coached Nordhoff High School to two CIF Southern Section titles and will now take over the football program at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Just weeks after being dismissed as head football coach at Westlake High School, former Nordhoff High School head coach Tony Henney has landed on his feet at St. Bonaventure High School.
According to Henney, he will be head of the storied football program and will teach at the school. “I am just trying to take it all
Ojai newcomer going to the mat to bring about changes

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News posts editor
The youth of the Ojai Valley now have another sports option thanks to newcomer Carl Fronhofer who is kicking off a youth wrestling program. The new offering is designed to expose interested wrestlers to the sport and will be directed at youth from kindergarten to sixth grade.
“When I arrived in Ojai this summer, my oldest son, who is 5, started asking to wrestle. When I looked around, I could not find anything available for him, so I decided to start a program myself and see where it goes,” said Fronhofer.
The new Ojai resident is no stranger to the sport. He has 13 years of NCAA Division 1 coaching
Lady Ranger wrestlers setting themselves up to pin down a state berth

After a busy holiday-season schedule, the Nordhoff girls’ wrestling team started the second half of the 2016-2017 season by traveling to Baldwin Park. With more than 250 girls competing and 57 teams represented, the Lady Rangers placed 18th overall against some of the state’s stiffest competition.  
Nordhoff freshman Michaela Howe competed in her third tournament of the season in the 137-pound weight class, along with senior Mikayla Miles who was on the other side of the bracket.
Howe went 2-2 on the day. The freshman pinned her first opponent in 1:20 in the first period, lost her second
Lady Rangers on three-game win streak

Nordhoff High School’s (NHS) girls’ basketball team went from being winless and in last place to being .500 and in fourth place in the eight-team Frontier League, winning three games in a row last week.
The Rangers started the streak at home against Thacher, prevailing 24-15 in a defensive battle in which
Annual Heart & Sole race set for Feb. 4

Several hundred people from Ojai and nearby cities are expected to participate in the 27th annual Ojai Heart & Sole Feb. 4 at San Antonio Elementary School. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K and 10K runs start at 8 a.m.
The races encourage healthy habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke — the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.
Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers in the United
Ojai Rotary selects Seery for January award

011917 img 1130
Photo submitted
Kate Seery (above) was recently named the Rotary Club of Ojai’s Physical Education Project Student of the Month for January. Seery was presented with a certificate and a $200 check at a Rotary Club meeting. Rotarian Ren Adam had the honor of recognizing Seery for her efforts on the field of competition as well as in the classroom.

