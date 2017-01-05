Home

News from around the Ojai Valley

Gauging progress: Recent storms helping the area, but much more is needed

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 15:05
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
It's been a good week for rain if not exactly a great one. Light rain and drizzle pervaded the region throughout Jan. 4, depositing around a half-inch at most locations in the Ojai Valley.
And though the gentle sound of the precipitation might have been music to many local ears, area water purveyors and experts say a lot more is going to have to fall to make any kind of dent in the drought.
Luckily, the week isn't over yet, and neither is the system that brought the latest round of rain to the valley. 

Valley lacking in Internet speed

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 15:03
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Ojai has substandard broadband infrastructure and connectivity, according to Bruce Stenslie, president and CEO of the Economic Development Collaborative for Ventura County (EDC-VC). He argues that the lack of access to high-speed Internet is particularly detrimental to the city's economic opportunities.
“Statistically, we are underprivileged and it’s affecting our ability to attract certain types of companies,” said Ojai City Councilman William Weirick, who sits on EDC-VC's Board.
Weirick has requested EDC-VC prepare ideas as to what the City Council can do to address the issue. 
“I'm waiting for EDC-VC to come back with the options,” he said. “It's one of those little sleeper issues that we need to address.”

Grants helping transform Meiners Oaks School into a native garden

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 15:02
010517img 2996
Photo courtesy of Suzy Thatcher
Meiners Oaks and Nordhoff students work together to prepare the Meiners Oaks campus for its new native gardens.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Armed with a $2,000 grant and community support, three Meiners Oaks Elementary School teachers are transforming the campus into a native plant garden.
Nearly two years ago, teachers Suzy Thatcher and Sandra Hansen attended a Forestry Institute for Teachers workshop where they learned basic forestry and strategies to engage children with the local environment. 

Horse group had a great year

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 14:51
010517johnny
Photo submitted
The folks at the California Coastal Horse Rescue have several reasons to smile after having many good things happen during 2016.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
For at least one Ojai Valley organization, the past year was not a bad one at all. The California Coastal Horse Rescue (CCHR) counts two significant grants, expanded public outreach and a series of successful rescues and adoptions among its  achievements for 2016.
“We’ve had a lot of blessings this year, so I’m really grateful for that,” said CCHR President Adri Howe. “We see a lot of disheartening things, but we see positive results, too.”

Local teachers in line for a four percent raise

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 10:35
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai Unified School District (OUSD) and the Ojai Federation of Teachers (OFT) have reached a tentative agreement on a four-percent salary increase for 140 teachers in the 2016-2017 school year, according to OFT Vice President Merv Van Auker. 
The tentative settlement will “neutralize the decreases that our teachers have had to deal with for the past nine years,” said OUSD Superintendent Hank Bangser.
OUSD teachers and staff are underpaid in comparison to their Ventura County colleagues, according to Van Auker. Of the 20 school districts in Ventura County, OUSD is often ranked last for salary, he said.

60-day public review of water plan started Dec. 27

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 08:58
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The 60-day public-review period for the Ojai Basin Groundwater Management Agency's (OBGMA) alternative plan began Dec. 27.
The document, along with nearly 200 pages of supporting data, was submitted to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline, according to OBGMA Director Russ Baggerly. 
“It's in and available for public comment,” Baggerly said Jan. 3. All feedback on the document would be relayed to the OBGMA's project manager, water consultant John Mundy.
“It's unfortunate the law refers to it as a 'plan',” Baggerly said. “It's actually an extensive compilation of scientific data to demonstrate the good condition of the basin.”

Man arrested in Creek Road attack

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016 12:59
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
A Ventura man remained in custody Thursday, charged with a Dec. 21 stabbing on Creek Road.
Colin Meyer, 36, was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail after being arrested Dec. 22 in Ventura.

Our favorite headlines of 2016

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016 12:53

Cross purposes: Oak View landmark is no longer adequate says Verizon

• About plans to expand a cell tower at the 25-foot white cross in Oak View.

On the beach in curlers

• Under a photo of a surfer riding a large wave during a storm system that brought high surf to area beaches but no rain to Ojai.

Smoke gets in their ayes: Supervisors vote to form marijuana advisory group

Miles ahead: Nordhoff has CIF’s top-ranked wrestler

• About Mikayla Miles earning her fourth MVP award of the season.

2016: The year in review pt. 2

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016 12:47
July 1
Italo is out of the running
Ed Italo will not return to Nordhoff High School’s track and ﬁeld program next year, according to Ojai Uniﬁed School District (OUSD) superintendent Hank Bangser.
Italo, who saw enormous success as Nordhoff’s sprint and middle-distance coach, informed Bangser via email Wednesday that, “… he had changed his mind about participating in the process of creating a new track and ﬁeld program,” said Bangser.
July 6
Racquet Club bear euthanized
A 300-pound, female black bear that wandered into the Ojai Valley Athletic Club (OVAC) facility Friday was euthanized after being seen by a wildlife veterinarian. An OVAC employee encountered the animal while cleaning the tennis court sidewalks, according to Ryan Gaston, OVAC general manager. The employee reported the bear hid next to an oak tree upon seeing him, added Gaston.
070516 aw ovac bear 4200
Ojai Valley News photo by Ashley Wilson
Department of Fish and Game ofﬁcer Jake Combs secures the bear’s legs.

2016: The year in review pt. 1

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016 12:18
January 1
 El Niño storms will come late, hit hard experts say
A team of scientists from Columbia University presenting climate research last week estimated that the El Niño warming event currently building in the Paciﬁc Ocean will bring above-average rainfall to Southern California but later in the year than has been previously reported, likely from February to April. 
Ellis bail remains at $5 million
Murder suspect Brandon Ellis’ arraignment was continued Monday until Jan. 25 at 9 a.m., following a request from Ellis’ defense attorney for additional time to review reports associated with the case.
This marks the second time Ellis’ arraignment has been continued.
January 6
122916hobro m adanlaraphotos015
Ojai Valley News photo by Marie Eriel Hobro
Adan Lara memorialized
Ventura County Public Work Agency’s Department of Transportation employee, Sammy Noriega (above), walks back to his work truck after installing an Adan Lara Memorial Roadway sign Monday on Creek Road. A portion of the road was dedicated in honor of Adan Lara, a Department of Transportation employee who died Oct. 30 after being struck struck by a vehicle while directing trafﬁc in that area. The signs were installed on Creek Road west of Encino Drive and east of Highway 33. 

New water agency to hold its first meeting

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016 10:45
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Upper Ventura River Groundwater Agency (UVRGA) will hold its first meeting Jan. 5 in the board room of the Casitas Municipal Water District (CMWD). The agenda will include appointment of stakeholder representatives and officers for the Board of Directors.
Five area agencies are participating in the formation of the agency: the Meiners Oaks Water District, the Ventura River Water District, the city of Ventura, CMWD and the county of Ventura. Stakeholder directors will be chosen to represent environmental and agricultural interests.
Once the membership has been finalized, the board can appeal to the California Department of Water Resources for recognition as a groundwater sustainability agency.
The CMWD offices are at 1055 Ventura Ave. in Oak View. The meeting will begin at noon and is open to the public.

Sanitary district will study offering recycled water to residents

  • Print
Details
Published on Tuesday, 27 December 2016 15:00
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Recycling Ojai Valley wastewater will get some attention in the months ahead. Meeting Dec. 19, the Ojai Valley Sanitary District's (OVSD's) Board of Directors approved a feasibility study to look in to the possibilities.
“We've proposed to start a dialogue on whether we could do it,” OVSD General manager Jeff Palmer told the group. The District, he said, has received numerous calls from Valley residents who want to know why wastewater wasn't being recycled for irrigation. Having the feasibility study done would, among other things, would provide more informed replies to such inquiries.
The study will be conducted by Walnut Creek-based Carollo Engineers Inc., with costs not to exceed $25,265.

Simple act of kindness blossoms on the Vine

Published on Friday, 23 December 2016 14:45
122316 ab ovfs vine benefit
Ojai Valley News photo by Andra Belknap
Musicians (from left) Jared Bergmann, Josh Bergmann and Corey Highberg play The Vine Dec. 21 to benefit the Ojai Valley Family Shelter.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Sarah Arlon was celebrating the holidays Dec. 11 with three girlfriends. 
“We were doing it up at the Ojai Valley Inn!” she said.
As the group drove home along Ojai Avenue that evening, they spotted a woman carrying a suitcase, accompanied by her young daughter.
“We didn't know if they had a place to go or if they had missed the bus,”  said Arlon. “They said they were going to the shelter, I didn't know there even was a shelter.”
The woman and her daughter were heading to the Ojai Valley Family Shelter (OVFS), hosted that evening at St. Andrews' Episcopal Church.
See also: Family Shelter will open Dec. 1 Ojai Valley News, Nov. 30, 2016.

CPUC rules on Golden State Water Company rate case

Published on Thursday, 22 December 2016 12:09
Tim Dewar, Ojai Valley News publisher
The long-awaited rate case decision that determines how much Golden State Water Company (GSWC) will be able to extract from customers in its Ojai service area was released Dec. 21 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).
Ojai Friends of Locally Owned Water (F.L.O.W.) attorney Ryan Blatz explained that while the CPUC authorized an enormous jump in the per-unit cost for water in 2016 compared to 2014, his group was also able to get more than $1.65 million in costs removed.

Parting ways: Ojai barber calling it quits after 49 years

Published on Thursday, 22 December 2016 11:09
122216 ab montgomery butler
Ojai Valley News photo by Andra Belknap
Duane Montgomery cuts Russ Sperry's hair in the foreground. “I wouldn't drive all this way for a second-rate hair cut!” said Sperry, who drove from Ventura. Brenton Butler works in the background.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Duane Montgomery will cut Sam Briglio's hair at 4 p.m. Dec. 22. It will be the final haircut of Montgomery's 49-year career.
“I had several guys wanting that last appointment,” said Montgomery. “I think my father used to cut (Briglio's) hair. He has two boys, I cut their hair. Now they're grown and married.”
Montgomery began cutting hair at the 312 N. Signal St. location alongside his parents when he was 19. 
“My father was a barber and my mother was a hairdresser. They built the building,” said Montgomery.

Latest sports

Local volleyball players earn all Tri-Valley League honors

010517hr v vlybl nhs vps 2016 008 crp
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Villanova Prep’s Brenna Norris (left) goes for a block against Nordhoff’s Stella Moore in a match this fall.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Despite difficult seasons in 2016, the volleyball programs at Nordhoff High School (NHS) and Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) still had some postseason awards to celebrate recently. 
Nordhoff’s Lady Rangers went 8-15 overall and 3-9 in Tri-Valley League (TVL) play, a step back from the success the team has had in recent years. After getting hit hard by graduation, the Lady Rangers relied on a core group of younger players
Lady Rangers basketball team earns its first win of the season

Nordhoff High School's girls' basketball team put its first notch in the win column, defeating Providence, 43-29, in a consolation game on the final day of the Carpinteria Tournament Dec. 30.
"It felt good to finally win," said head coach Ted Cotti, whose Rangers start Frontier League play this week at 1-8 overall. "We really struggled in tournament play in December, partly because we played some tough opponents but primarily
Nordhoff hoopsters enter league play

010517nhs basketball 12 2 2016 6
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown 
The Nordhoff High School boys’ basketball team and guard Trevor Solano (above) are in the midst of their Tri-Valley League schedule. Upcoming games include a Jan. 6 home game against Santa Paula, a Jan. 9 road game against Santa Clara and then NHS returns home Jan. 11 to face Malibu. All three games tip off at 7 p.m.

Registration under way for Ojai Roadrunners’ 41st season

010517ojai roadrunner 2016 1
Photo by Rich Reid
Last season, Ojai Roadrunner athlete Ashlee Henderson (above) finished fifth in the Ventura County Youth Track Co-Conference Championships in the girls’ high hurdles. Interested families can go to www.ojairoadrunners.org to register for the upcoming season. Children ages 7 to 16, of any athletic ability, are encouraged to participate. The Roadrunners teach the fundamentals of track and field. Athletes get fit, improve their speed, endurance and strength, and learn teamwork while competing in various running, jumping and strength events. This year marks the club's 41st season. Practice starts the week of Feb. 6 at Nordhoff High School.

Gibson, Gluyas capture senior scramble event

Lonnie Gibson and Don Gluyas shot a gross score of 5-under-par (67) to win the Soule Park Seniors’ recent weekly tournament. Second-place finishers were Tom Spraggins and Greg Stafford who combined to shoot 68.
In the second flight, Mark Grant and Joe Garcia’s net score of 57.4 edged Ken Myers
Youth baseball sign-ups under way

Pony Baseball and Ojai Valley Little League have merged to usher in the New Year. This partnership will offer youngsters in the Ojai Valley the opportunity to play baseball within one league.
Visit ojaivalleylittleleague.com to register for all levels.
Player rating days are scheduled at Oak Dell Park Jan. 7 and Jan. 14. Players 6 to 12 years will be rated between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and players ages 13 and 14 should attend from 2 to 4 p.m. 
Oak Dell Park is at 18 Valley Road in Oak View.
Several volunteer positions remain vacant. Contact Kim Maxwell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Ten Rangers earn TVL honors

122916nhs v san marcos 10
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Devon Page, who earned a number of awards this season for the Rangers, powers past a San Marcos defender in one of Nordhoff’s wins. 
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Ten Nordhoff High School (NHS) football players earned postseason honors from the Tri-Valley League for their efforts on the gridiron this fall. Headlining this year’s postseason honors were seniors Brendon Looker and Devon Page who both earned first-team all-TVL honors.
Looker was Nordhoff’s biggest offensive threat this season, breaking the school record for most receptions in a game. He hauled
Mang among local eight-man All-CIF honorees

122916vps football 11 12 2016 13
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Reagan Mang earned All-CIF honors after scoring 29 touchdowns this fall for the Villanova Preparatory Wildcats.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) junior Reagan Mang was named to the eight-man-football all-CIF team. Mang helped the Wildcats to their best season in recent memory with an 8-3 overall record. They went 2-2 in Condor League action.
On the season, Mang threw for 426 yards and six touchdowns, and did most of his damage on the ground. The junior
Nordhoff basketball hosting gold fundraiser

122916 a5a8072
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown 
The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-person scramble, a fundraiser for the boys' and girls' basketball teams, will return to Soule Park Jan. 29 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The event will feature gross competition only, but as always lots of drawing prizes will be up for grabs. Participants may pay day-of but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting coach Ted Cotti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..">.
 

Allen regains LPGA card

122216 beth allen
Photo courtesy of Golfweek.com
Ojai’s Beth Allen watches an iron shot at the LPGA qualifying tournament where she tied for sixth place and regained her tour card. 
Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Beth Allen’s most successful year as a professional golfer has positioned her exactly where she wants to be — to play the tournaments of her choice on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.
The 35-year-old Nordhoff graduate regained her LPGA Tour card
Weil’s new track team is off to the races

122216 weil molly harrold
Photo submitted 
Molly Harrold powers down the homestretch. 
The Weil track team competed in its first-ever meet in Santa Monica recently and the four runners posted solid individual times against college-level competition.
It was a windy and chilly day, according to Weil Academy track coach Ed Italo, but that did not
Channel Islands tops Ranger boys’ basketball team, twice

122216kb nhs basketball 12 2 2016 3
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Nordhoff forward Ian Perkins (left) goes to the hoop in a game earlier this season.
Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Nordhoff High School’s boys’ basketball team lost a non-league contest, 62-38, to visiting Channel Islands (4-1) Dec. 17.
Head coach Matt Murphy’s Rangers fell victim to an aggressive and effective 2-2-1 press that forced
50 years ago: Remembering Nordhoff High School’s historic CIF basketball championship

121616 1967 nhs cif champions.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Nordhoff High School 

The 1966-67 Nordhoff High School championship team includes (back row, from left) Stan Coburn, Mike Torres, Mark Mullenaux, Bruce Brubaker, Mike Probyn, Jim Sandefur, Gary Brown and head coach Fred Linkenhelt. Seated (from left) are Mike Terry, Mike Cook, Tom Spraggins and George Valle. The managers were Richard Conrad (front row left) and Rich Ingles.

Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent

Fifty years ago, Nordhoff embarked on a historical basketball season that stands alone in the annals of the Rangers athletic achievements. Coached by Fred Linkenhelt, they became the first Nordhoff team to win a CIF Southern Section championship. It remains Nordhoff’s only basketball CIF title.

The Rangers were 24-2 in the 1966-67 season and 11-1 in sharing the Tri-Valley League title

