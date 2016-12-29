News from around the Ojai Valley

Our Ojai cam is the latest victim in the wake of the July 2014 water main break that flooded the Ojai Playhouse and Jester. The building's owner, who has donated the spot for the camera and its related equipment for many years, shut off the utilities needed to operate the camera pending a resolution of his effort to get Golden State Water Company to pay for the needed repairs. We appreciate your patience as we look for a suitable temporary location.
Cross purposes: Oak View landmark is no longer adequate says Verizon
• About plans to expand a cell tower at the 25-foot white cross in Oak View.
On the beach in curlers
• Under a photo of a surfer riding a large wave during a storm system that brought high surf to area beaches but no rain to Ojai.
Smoke gets in their ayes: Supervisors vote to form marijuana advisory group
Miles ahead: Nordhoff has CIF’s top-ranked wrestler
• About Mikayla Miles earning her fourth MVP award of the season.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The prospect of supplementing the contents of Lake Casitas by tapping an aquifer in the Santa Ynez Mountains is moving ahead. The Casitas Municipal Water District's (CMWD's) Board of Directors gave approval Dec. 14 for a contract with Water Resource Engineering Associates (WREA) to produce a design report for a test well in the Matilija sandstone formation.
CMWD General Manager Steve Wickstrum described the contract as Phase 2 of an effort to find out if the water's there. Formulation of the report is expected to take approximately eight weeks, he said. The estimated value of the contract is $38,700.
Photo courtesy of Nordhoff High School
The 1966-67 Nordhoff High School championship team includes (back row, from left) Stan Coburn, Mike Torres, Mark Mullenaux, Bruce Brubaker, Mike Probyn, Jim Sandefur, Gary Brown and head coach Fred Linkenhelt. Seated (from left) are Mike Terry, Mike Cook, Tom Spraggins and George Valle. The managers were Richard Conrad (front row left) and Rich Ingles.
Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Fifty years ago, Nordhoff embarked on a historical basketball season that stands alone in the annals of the Rangers athletic achievements. Coached by Fred Linkenhelt, they became the first Nordhoff team to win a CIF Southern Section championship. It remains Nordhoff’s only basketball CIF title.
The Rangers were 24-2 in the 1966-67 season and 11-1 in sharing the Tri-Valley League titleRegister to Read More
Ojai Valley News photo by Aliyah Zweig
Nordhoff senior Mikyla McGhee knifes her way to the basket in a recent game for the Lady Rangers.
Dos Pueblos girls’ basketball team defended its title at the 41st annual Nordhoff High School Girls’ Varsity Basketball Tournament Dec. 10, defeating Royal, 67-29, in the championship game.
Senior point guard Camila Casanueva earned tournament MVP honors for a secondRegister to Read More
