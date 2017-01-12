Home

News from around the Ojai Valley

Tourism funding gets split council vote

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 14:45
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Feelings of unease over tourism in the valley colored a new issue Jan. 10.
Ojai's new mayor and city councilwoman split from their colleagues during a 3-2 vote to renew the Ojai Tourism Improvement District (OTID) for a 10-year period and allow the body to increase the assessment it levies on local lodging businesses. 
The OTID funds the Ojai Visitors Bureau.
Mayor Johnny Johnston and City Councilwoman Suza Francina voted in opposition to the resolution to renew the OTID, though they were in the minority.

City, Casitas move on water issues

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 14:42
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News Reporter
Rain is falling in the Ojai Valley this winter, but the reality of drought is still an issue for the Ojai City Council and the Casitas Municipal Water District. Both took proactive measures this week regarding the local water portfolio.
“A break in the drought would not mean we are done with the water supply concern,” said Russell Sydney, executive director of the Ojai Valley Green Coalition (OVGC). Sydney's comment came in support of a three-part water policy discussion item on the City Council's Jan. 10 agenda. 
That action, which passed by unanimous vote, called for a letter from the city of Ojai urging the CMWD's direct involvement in the State Water Tie-In Project currently under development initiated by the city of Ventura. It also authorized Ojai City Manager Steve McClary to hire a professional consultant for the purpose of critiquing the “alternative plan” recently submitted by the Ojai Basin Groundwater Management Agency to the California Department of Water Quality.

Money pours in for dam removal effort

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 12:54

011217 td no matilija creek 2017 8783

Ojai Valley News photo by Tim Dewar

Thanks to recent storms, water spills over Matilija Dam Wednesday.

Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Matilija Dam is $3.3 million nearer to nonexistence, thanks to a grant from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). Formally in charge of the dam's removal, the Ventura County Public Works Agency Watershed Protection District (VCPWA WPD) was one of 44 agencies to benefit from $40 million doled out by the CDFW's Restoration Grants Program before the end of 2016.

OUSD begins testing school water for lead

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 12:47
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai Unified School District (OUSD) was encouraged to test its schools' drinking water for lead by the California State Water Resources Control Board (CSWRCB) as part of a recent statewide effort.
According to the CSWRCB, the move was prompted by national events that highlighted the dangers of lead in drinking water supplies.
OUSD Assistant Superintendent Andy Cantwell confirmed the District received the notice from the state Dec. 20.

Ojai set to celebrate its 17th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 10:47

011217 mlk event

Photo courtesy of Liz Spiller

Local musician Jade Hendrix (left) performs during the 2016 Martin Luther King Day Celebration in Libbey Park. Hendrix will return to the stage Jan. 16.

Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter

Eight young women from Villanova Preparatory School and Nordhoff High School, with the assistance of an adult supervisor and a $1,000 budget, will put on Ojai's 17th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration Jan. 16 in Libbey Park. The students have worked tirelessly since August to plan the event, said MLK Committee member Liz Spiller, a Villanova Junior.
The family-friendly celebration is free to the public and will feature an afternoon of music, poetry and games for young children.
The theme of this year's event, “The Amazing Power of Unity and Courage” is pulled from the text of a speech King delivered in Montgomery, Ala., during which he espoused peaceful protest.
“Someone will ask, how will we face the acts of cruelty and violence that might come as results of our standing up for justice? What will be our defense? Certainly it must not be retaliatory violence. We must find our defense in the amazing power of unity and courage that we have demonstrated in Montgomery,” King said in December 1956.

Couple didn't let club members get lost in the shuffle

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 10:03
011217 bridge club marvil richard
Photo by Nita Whaley
Over the years, Richard (left) and Marvil Dickason have built bridges to new bridge club members.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Monday and Friday afternoons at the Ojai United Methodist Church are a rollicking affair. Members of the Ojai and Oak View Bridge Clubs come ready for a three-hour card-playing session. 
Many attribute the groups’ dedicated membership to one Ojai couple: Marvil and Richard Dickason.
Marvil and Richard met at an Ojai bridge club gathering in 1990 and married in 1996. They remained dedicated to their biweekly games until they could no longer play.
“I started playing bridge in 1973, and I’d still be playing and teaching today if I could see the cards,” said Marvil.

Court dates set for Casitas-Golden State showdown

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 09:44
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
A schedule of court dates has been drawn up in the Casitas Municipal Water District's (CMWD's) effort to acquire Golden State Water Company’s (GSWC) Ojai service area through eminent domain. Lawyers representing both sides were in Ventura County Superior Court for a case management conference Jan. 9 before Judge Vincent O'Neill, who set a trio of dates in the year ahead.
“I'm pleased we have dates we can look at now,” attorney Jeff Oderman said Jan. 11. Oderman is representing CMWD in the proposed acquisition. “This should be the timeline for the transfer."
Conceivably, that could be a year from now, he said, if all goes according to schedule. “Or sooner if we reach a settlement,” Oderman added. “That's certainly not outside the realm of possibility.”
The three dates comprise a mandatory settlement conference April 5, a phase-one “right to take” bench trial June 12 and a phase-two jury trial involving valuation and damages Dec. 11.

Effort underway to reopen Ocean View hiking trail

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 15:38
011117 rob young ovt lake casitas photo rick bisaccia
Photo by Rick Bisaccia
Trail crew volunteer Rob Young looks over the Ocean View Trail towards Lake Casitas.
Perry Van Houten, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Work has begun to reopen a historic hiking trail built by Ojai forest rangers more than 100 years ago. The six-mile Ocean View Trail (OVT) offers views of the backcountry, and, as its name implies, far-reaching vistas of the Santa Barbara Channel.
The effort to reopen the OVT is being led by the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy (OVLC), in partnership with the Ojai Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Los Padres Forest Association (LPFA).
“It is the hope and plan to one day join OVLC’s Ventura River Preserve to the OVT, via a 10-mile route along the Kennedy Ridge and Camino Cielo trails, that could connect hikers, mountain bikers, trail runners and equestrians to the Matilija Canyon Trailhead some 20 miles distant,” explained Rick Bisaccia, OVLC stewardship director.
The trail stretches from the end of the old Camino Cielo Road on the Ojai Valley side to the Divide Peak route above Matilija Canyon near the Murietta Divide. “It would also be possible to connect via the western terminus of the OVT to an existing route which joins with the top of the Franklin Trail, which begins in Carpinteria,” Bisaccia added.
011117 troop 111 on ovt
Photo courtesy of Troop 111
Troop 111 Boy Scouts hike in on the western Ocean View Trail.

Forest Service halts new oil and gas leasing in Los Padres indefinitely

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 13:56
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The U.S. Forest Service has moved to halt new oil and gas leasing throughout the Los Padres National Forest.
The decision follows a 2005 action that opened more than 52,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties to new oil and gas development. More than a decade of litigation has followed and the Forest Service has since suspended the 2005 decision.
“This isn't anything new,” said Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen. “Federal land management agencies were asked to evaluate the potential for oil and gas leasing on federal lands back in the early 2000s.” Madsen confirmed the Forest Service will continue its stay on new oil and gas lease sales in the Los Padres indefinitely.

2017 Sterling Venue Venture's Libbey Bowl lineup announced

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 13:02
Click here to tell us which Libbey Bowl concert you are looking forward to most in 2017.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Dave Mason, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Robby Krieger and Berlin are among the performers on tap at the Libbey Bowl this year. The amphitheater's calendar began to take shape Jan. 6 with the announcement of 10 shows booked by Sterling Venue Ventures (SVV) for the 2017 season.
“Hopefully, we're going to get some other people to confirm, too,” SVV Chief Executive Officer Lance Sterling said Jan. 11. “I'm begging my friend Todd Rundgren to do a show.”
The SVV schedule will commence March 4 with John Kay & Steppenwolf, an engagement postponed from the 2016 season.
Steppenwolf will be followed by Blue Oyster Cult (April 1), the Robby Krieger Band (April 8) and Berlin (April 22).

Forget barrels of fun, these are barrels of useful

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 12:42
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to say “I love you” than with a 50-gallon rain barrel? Well, a 55-gallon compost bin might do the trick, too. As luck would have it, either or both can be purchased at discount prices through the Ventura County Watershed Protection District (WPD).
 “We've seen a bit of an uptick in interest in the rain barrels,” said WPD Water Resources Specialist Lara Meeker. “There's definitely been an increase.”
But the reason for that uptick wasn't Valentine's Day, she said, but the rainfall over the past week. And not without good reason, Meeker added: A quarter-inch of rain collected from a 1,000-square-foot roof can fill a 50-gallon barrel pretty quickly. 

Gauging progress: Recent storms helping the area, but much more is needed

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 15:05
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
It's been a good week for rain if not exactly a great one. Light rain and drizzle pervaded the region throughout Jan. 4, depositing around a half-inch at most locations in the Ojai Valley.
And though the gentle sound of the precipitation might have been music to many local ears, area water purveyors and experts say a lot more is going to have to fall to make any kind of dent in the drought.
Luckily, the week isn't over yet, and neither is the system that brought the latest round of rain to the valley. 

Valley lacking in Internet speed

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 15:03
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Ojai has substandard broadband infrastructure and connectivity, according to Bruce Stenslie, president and CEO of the Economic Development Collaborative for Ventura County (EDC-VC). He argues that the lack of access to high-speed Internet is particularly detrimental to the city's economic opportunities.
“Statistically, we are underprivileged and it’s affecting our ability to attract certain types of companies,” said Ojai City Councilman William Weirick, who sits on EDC-VC's Board.
Weirick has requested EDC-VC prepare ideas as to what the City Council can do to address the issue. 
“I'm waiting for EDC-VC to come back with the options,” he said. “It's one of those little sleeper issues that we need to address.”

Grants helping transform Meiners Oaks School into a native garden

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 15:02
010517img 2996
Photo courtesy of Suzy Thatcher
Meiners Oaks and Nordhoff students work together to prepare the Meiners Oaks campus for its new native gardens.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Armed with a $2,000 grant and community support, three Meiners Oaks Elementary School teachers are transforming the campus into a native plant garden.
Nearly two years ago, teachers Suzy Thatcher and Sandra Hansen attended a Forestry Institute for Teachers workshop where they learned basic forestry and strategies to engage children with the local environment. 

Horse group had a great year

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2017 14:51
010517johnny
Photo submitted
The folks at the California Coastal Horse Rescue have several reasons to smile after having many good things happen during 2016.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
For at least one Ojai Valley organization, the past year was not a bad one at all. The California Coastal Horse Rescue (CCHR) counts two significant grants, expanded public outreach and a series of successful rescues and adoptions among its  achievements for 2016.
“We’ve had a lot of blessings this year, so I’m really grateful for that,” said CCHR President Adri Howe. “We see a lot of disheartening things, but we see positive results, too.”

Latest sports

Two local youth baseball leagues finally agree to merge

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sport editor
After years of discussion and negotiations, the Ojai Valley now has only one youth baseball program. In years past, local youth had the option of playing in the Ojai Valley Little League (OVLL) or the PONY league, but due to declining numbers the leagues have merged and families will no longer have to choose between the two programs.
“We are excited about combining the two leagues,” OVLL President Kim Maxwell said. “It makes a lot
Nordhoff basketball teams off to slow start in league play

011217nhs v santa paula 1 6 2017 basketball 8
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Nordhoff’s Luc Emmord (left) wrestles away a rebound from Santa Paula’s Jose Lizarraga in a recent Tri-Valley League rivalry game.
Nordhoff’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are both winless three games into league action.
The Nordhoff boys’ team opened Tri-Valley League play at home against St. Bonaventure, who came in carrying a 20-game TVL win streak. The Seraphs made it 21-in-a-row, downing the Rangers, 62-44. Jake Williams came out firing for the hosts
Tourney participants play up a storm, and around one too

011217hr holidaytennis 2017 012
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Rick and Jules Thompson hug after winning the sixth annual Ojai Holiday Tennis Challenge.
A rare and spectacular thunder and lightning storm in Ojai Jan. 7 postponed — but did not stop — the sixth annual Ojai Holiday Tennis Challenge.
Organizers of the adult-youth-doubles tennis tournament fundraising event managed to fit all the matches into one day. With the help and support of many volunteers who rolled and squeegeed the steaming courts the morning of Jan. 8, the tournament kicked off play at Ojai’s Libbey Park by 10:30 a.m.
Twenty-one doubles teams of adult and youth players, somewhat fewer than previous years, participated. The sun broke free of the clouds in time to highlight the players in both the “In for Fun” (eight teams) and “In to Win” (13 teams) divisions.
Local volleyball players earn all Tri-Valley League honors

010517hr v vlybl nhs vps 2016 008 crp
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Villanova Prep’s Brenna Norris (left) goes for a block against Nordhoff’s Stella Moore in a match this fall.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Despite difficult seasons in 2016, the volleyball programs at Nordhoff High School (NHS) and Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) still had some postseason awards to celebrate recently. 
Nordhoff’s Lady Rangers went 8-15 overall and 3-9 in Tri-Valley League (TVL) play, a step back from the success the team has had in recent years. After getting hit hard by graduation, the Lady Rangers relied on a core group of younger players
Lady Rangers basketball team earns its first win of the season

Nordhoff High School's girls' basketball team put its first notch in the win column, defeating Providence, 43-29, in a consolation game on the final day of the Carpinteria Tournament Dec. 30.
"It felt good to finally win," said head coach Ted Cotti, whose Rangers start Frontier League play this week at 1-8 overall. "We really struggled in tournament play in December, partly because we played some tough opponents but primarily
Nordhoff hoopsters enter league play

010517nhs basketball 12 2 2016 6
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown 
The Nordhoff High School boys’ basketball team and guard Trevor Solano (above) are in the midst of their Tri-Valley League schedule. Upcoming games include a Jan. 6 home game against Santa Paula, a Jan. 9 road game against Santa Clara and then NHS returns home Jan. 11 to face Malibu. All three games tip off at 7 p.m.

Registration under way for Ojai Roadrunners’ 41st season

010517ojai roadrunner 2016 1
Photo by Rich Reid
Last season, Ojai Roadrunner athlete Ashlee Henderson (above) finished fifth in the Ventura County Youth Track Co-Conference Championships in the girls’ high hurdles. Interested families can go to www.ojairoadrunners.org to register for the upcoming season. Children ages 7 to 16, of any athletic ability, are encouraged to participate. The Roadrunners teach the fundamentals of track and field. Athletes get fit, improve their speed, endurance and strength, and learn teamwork while competing in various running, jumping and strength events. This year marks the club's 41st season. Practice starts the week of Feb. 6 at Nordhoff High School.

Gibson, Gluyas capture senior scramble event

Lonnie Gibson and Don Gluyas shot a gross score of 5-under-par (67) to win the Soule Park Seniors’ recent weekly tournament. Second-place finishers were Tom Spraggins and Greg Stafford who combined to shoot 68.
In the second flight, Mark Grant and Joe Garcia’s net score of 57.4 edged Ken Myers
Youth baseball sign-ups under way

Pony Baseball and Ojai Valley Little League have merged to usher in the New Year. This partnership will offer youngsters in the Ojai Valley the opportunity to play baseball within one league.
Visit ojaivalleylittleleague.com to register for all levels.
Player rating days are scheduled at Oak Dell Park Jan. 7 and Jan. 14. Players 6 to 12 years will be rated between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and players ages 13 and 14 should attend from 2 to 4 p.m. 
Oak Dell Park is at 18 Valley Road in Oak View.
Several volunteer positions remain vacant. Contact Kim Maxwell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Ten Rangers earn TVL honors

122916nhs v san marcos 10
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Devon Page, who earned a number of awards this season for the Rangers, powers past a San Marcos defender in one of Nordhoff’s wins. 
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Ten Nordhoff High School (NHS) football players earned postseason honors from the Tri-Valley League for their efforts on the gridiron this fall. Headlining this year’s postseason honors were seniors Brendon Looker and Devon Page who both earned first-team all-TVL honors.
Looker was Nordhoff’s biggest offensive threat this season, breaking the school record for most receptions in a game. He hauled
Mang among local eight-man All-CIF honorees

122916vps football 11 12 2016 13
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Reagan Mang earned All-CIF honors after scoring 29 touchdowns this fall for the Villanova Preparatory Wildcats.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) junior Reagan Mang was named to the eight-man-football all-CIF team. Mang helped the Wildcats to their best season in recent memory with an 8-3 overall record. They went 2-2 in Condor League action.
On the season, Mang threw for 426 yards and six touchdowns, and did most of his damage on the ground. The junior
Nordhoff basketball hosting gold fundraiser

122916 a5a8072
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown 
The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-person scramble, a fundraiser for the boys' and girls' basketball teams, will return to Soule Park Jan. 29 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The event will feature gross competition only, but as always lots of drawing prizes will be up for grabs. Participants may pay day-of but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting coach Ted Cotti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..">.
 

Allen regains LPGA card

122216 beth allen
Photo courtesy of Golfweek.com
Ojai’s Beth Allen watches an iron shot at the LPGA qualifying tournament where she tied for sixth place and regained her tour card. 
Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Beth Allen’s most successful year as a professional golfer has positioned her exactly where she wants to be — to play the tournaments of her choice on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.
The 35-year-old Nordhoff graduate regained her LPGA Tour card
