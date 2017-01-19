News from around the Ojai Valley

Latest sports

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Tony Henney (center) coached Nordhoff High School to two CIF Southern Section titles and will now take over the football program at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Just weeks after being dismissed as head football coach at Westlake High School, former Nordhoff High School head coach Tony Henney has landed on his feet at St. Bonaventure High School.

According to Henney, he will be head of the storied football program and will teach at the school. “I am just trying to take it all

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News posts editor

The youth of the Ojai Valley now have another sports option thanks to newcomer Carl Fronhofer who is kicking off a youth wrestling program. The new offering is designed to expose interested wrestlers to the sport and will be directed at youth from kindergarten to sixth grade.

“When I arrived in Ojai this summer, my oldest son, who is 5, started asking to wrestle. When I looked around, I could not find anything available for him, so I decided to start a program myself and see where it goes,” said Fronhofer.

The new Ojai resident is no stranger to the sport. He has 13 years of NCAA Division 1 coaching

After a busy holiday-season schedule, the Nordhoff girls’ wrestling team started the second half of the 2016-2017 season by traveling to Baldwin Park. With more than 250 girls competing and 57 teams represented, the Lady Rangers placed 18th overall against some of the state’s stiffest competition.

Nordhoff freshman Michaela Howe competed in her third tournament of the season in the 137-pound weight class, along with senior Mikayla Miles who was on the other side of the bracket.

Howe went 2-2 on the day. The freshman pinned her first opponent in 1:20 in the first period, lost her second

Nordhoff High School’s (NHS) girls’ basketball team went from being winless and in last place to being .500 and in fourth place in the eight-team Frontier League, winning three games in a row last week.

The Rangers started the streak at home against Thacher, prevailing 24-15 in a defensive battle in which

Several hundred people from Ojai and nearby cities are expected to participate in the 27th annual Ojai Heart & Sole Feb. 4 at San Antonio Elementary School. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K and 10K runs start at 8 a.m.

The races encourage healthy habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke — the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers in the United

Photo submitted

Kate Seery (above) was recently named the Rotary Club of Ojai’s Physical Education Project Student of the Month for January. Seery was presented with a certificate and a $200 check at a Rotary Club meeting. Rotarian Ren Adam had the honor of recognizing Seery for her efforts on the field of competition as well as in the classroom.

Photo submitted

Local skateboarder Cash Kenton (above) was recently invited to take part in the 2017 El Gato Classic in Palm Springs. The event, named after two-time world champion and early skateboarding guru, Eddie “El Gato” Elguera, featured the legends of the sport as well as up-and-coming stars like Kenton. The Ojai native got the unique opportunity to skate in front of the most popular boarder of all time, Tony Hawk. Kenton continues to be one of the top-ranked skateboarders in the world.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sport editor

After years of discussion and negotiations, the Ojai Valley now has only one youth baseball program. In years past, local youth had the option of playing in the Ojai Valley Little League (OVLL) or the PONY league, but due to declining numbers the leagues have merged and families will no longer have to choose between the two programs.

“We are excited about combining the two leagues,” OVLL President Kim Maxwell said. “It makes a lot

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Nordhoff’s Luc Emmord (left) wrestles away a rebound from Santa Paula’s Jose Lizarraga in a recent Tri-Valley League rivalry game.

Nordhoff’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are both winless three games into league action.

The Nordhoff boys’ team opened Tri-Valley League play at home against St. Bonaventure, who came in carrying a 20-game TVL win streak. The Seraphs made it 21-in-a-row, downing the Rangers, 62-44. Jake Williams came out firing for the hosts

Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts

Rick and Jules Thompson hug after winning the sixth annual Ojai Holiday Tennis Challenge.

A rare and spectacular thunder and lightning storm in Ojai Jan. 7 postponed — but did not stop — the sixth annual Ojai Holiday Tennis Challenge.

Organizers of the adult-youth-doubles tennis tournament fundraising event managed to fit all the matches into one day. With the help and support of many volunteers who rolled and squeegeed the steaming courts the morning of Jan. 8, the tournament kicked off play at Ojai’s Libbey Park by 10:30 a.m.

Twenty-one doubles teams of adult and youth players, somewhat fewer than previous years, participated. The sun broke free of the clouds in time to highlight the players in both the “In for Fun” (eight teams) and “In to Win” (13 teams) divisions.

Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts

Villanova Prep’s Brenna Norris (left) goes for a block against Nordhoff’s Stella Moore in a match this fall.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Despite difficult seasons in 2016, the volleyball programs at Nordhoff High School (NHS) and Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) still had some postseason awards to celebrate recently.

Nordhoff’s Lady Rangers went 8-15 overall and 3-9 in Tri-Valley League (TVL) play, a step back from the success the team has had in recent years. After getting hit hard by graduation, the Lady Rangers relied on a core group of younger players

Nordhoff High School's girls' basketball team put its first notch in the win column, defeating Providence, 43-29, in a consolation game on the final day of the Carpinteria Tournament Dec. 30.

"It felt good to finally win," said head coach Ted Cotti, whose Rangers start Frontier League play this week at 1-8 overall. "We really struggled in tournament play in December, partly because we played some tough opponents but primarily

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown