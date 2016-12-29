News from around the Ojai Valley

Latest sports

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Devon Page, who earned a number of awards this season for the Rangers, powers past a San Marcos defender in one of Nordhoff’s wins.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Ten Nordhoff High School (NHS) football players earned postseason honors from the Tri-Valley League for their efforts on the gridiron this fall. Headlining this year’s postseason honors were seniors Brendon Looker and Devon Page who both earned first-team all-TVL honors.

Looker was Nordhoff’s biggest offensive threat this season, breaking the school record for most receptions in a game. He hauled

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown Reagan Mang earned All-CIF honors after scoring 29 touchdowns this fall for the Villanova Preparatory Wildcats. Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) junior Reagan Mang was named to the eight-man-football all-CIF team. Mang helped the Wildcats to their best season in recent memory with an 8-3 overall record. They went 2-2 in Condor League action.

On the season, Mang threw for 426 yards and six touchdowns, and did most of his damage on the ground. The junior

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-person scramble, a fundraiser for the boys' and girls' basketball teams, will return to Soule Park Jan. 29 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The event will feature gross competition only, but as always lots of drawing prizes will be up for grabs. Participants may pay day-of but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting coach Ted Cotti at

Photo courtesy of Golfweek.com

Ojai’s Beth Allen watches an iron shot at the LPGA qualifying tournament where she tied for sixth place and regained her tour card.

Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent

Beth Allen’s most successful year as a professional golfer has positioned her exactly where she wants to be — to play the tournaments of her choice on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.

The 35-year-old Nordhoff graduate regained her LPGA Tour card

Photo submitted

Molly Harrold powers down the homestretch.

The Weil track team competed in its first-ever meet in Santa Monica recently and the four runners posted solid individual times against college-level competition.

It was a windy and chilly day, according to Weil Academy track coach Ed Italo, but that did not

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Nordhoff forward Ian Perkins (left) goes to the hoop in a game earlier this season.

Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent

Nordhoff High School’s boys’ basketball team lost a non-league contest, 62-38, to visiting Channel Islands (4-1) Dec. 17.

Head coach Matt Murphy’s Rangers fell victim to an aggressive and effective 2-2-1 press that forced

Photo courtesy of Nordhoff High School

The 1966-67 Nordhoff High School championship team includes (back row, from left) Stan Coburn, Mike Torres, Mark Mullenaux, Bruce Brubaker, Mike Probyn, Jim Sandefur, Gary Brown and head coach Fred Linkenhelt. Seated (from left) are Mike Terry, Mike Cook, Tom Spraggins and George Valle. The managers were Richard Conrad (front row left) and Rich Ingles.

Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent

Fifty years ago, Nordhoff embarked on a historical basketball season that stands alone in the annals of the Rangers athletic achievements. Coached by Fred Linkenhelt, they became the first Nordhoff team to win a CIF Southern Section championship. It remains Nordhoff’s only basketball CIF title.

The Rangers were 24-2 in the 1966-67 season and 11-1 in sharing the Tri-Valley League title

Ojai Valley News photo by Aliyah Zweig

Nordhoff senior Mikyla McGhee knifes her way to the basket in a recent game for the Lady Rangers.

Dos Pueblos girls’ basketball team defended its title at the 41st annual Nordhoff High School Girls’ Varsity Basketball Tournament Dec. 10, defeating Royal, 67-29, in the championship game.

Senior point guard Camila Casanueva earned tournament MVP honors for a second

Photo submitted

Michaela Howe (right), with coach Robert Hastie, made her tournament debut as a Nordhoff High School wrestler and claimed tournament MVP honors.

The Nordhoff High School (NHS) girls’ wrestling team kicked off its season Nov. 26 traveling to Carter High School in San Bernardino, where more than 300 wrestlers were in attendance.

“All three of our wrestlers to compete there are returning veterans trying to reach

Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent

The Thacher boys’ basketball team did not trail for the game’s first 31 minutes and 58 seconds, but Nordhoff senior Josh Zaucha drilled a 24-foot jump shot with two seconds remaining to lift the host Rangers to a dramatic 58-56 non-league victory Dec. 6.

“It’s a set we’ve run a lot, and it’s always worked well, so I thought I’d be open,” said Zaucha. “Jon (Achee) set a good screen, Jake (Williams) drew the defense and I just had to knock it down.”

Thacher led by as much as 14 points in the first half behind the play of seniors Pierre Weil

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

The Nordhoff High School football team only won two games this fall, but team officials are optimistic that more wins are in their short-term future.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

For Lance Wiggins and the Nordhoff High School (NHS) Rangers football program, the 2016 season was not what they were hoping for in terms of wins and losses. After his first season as NHS head coach, however, Wiggins thinks the program is headed in the right direction.

“We had a very good exit meeting with the players and the administration and I think we came

Dick McArthur recently shot a 64 to capture the low-net prize in the annual Soule Park Senior Men's Golf Club Turkey Shoot event.

Pinky Throckmorton (68) and Pete Shedlosky (78) were runners-up.

In other November tournament action, Dietmar Mages (69), Don Gluyas

Photo submitted