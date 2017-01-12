News from around the Ojai Valley

Latest sports

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sport editor

After years of discussion and negotiations, the Ojai Valley now has only one youth baseball program. In years past, local youth had the option of playing in the Ojai Valley Little League (OVLL) or the PONY league, but due to declining numbers the leagues have merged and families will no longer have to choose between the two programs.

“We are excited about combining the two leagues,” OVLL President Kim Maxwell said. “It makes a lot

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Nordhoff’s Luc Emmord (left) wrestles away a rebound from Santa Paula’s Jose Lizarraga in a recent Tri-Valley League rivalry game.

Nordhoff’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are both winless three games into league action.

The Nordhoff boys’ team opened Tri-Valley League play at home against St. Bonaventure, who came in carrying a 20-game TVL win streak. The Seraphs made it 21-in-a-row, downing the Rangers, 62-44. Jake Williams came out firing for the hosts

Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts

Rick and Jules Thompson hug after winning the sixth annual Ojai Holiday Tennis Challenge.

A rare and spectacular thunder and lightning storm in Ojai Jan. 7 postponed — but did not stop — the sixth annual Ojai Holiday Tennis Challenge.

Organizers of the adult-youth-doubles tennis tournament fundraising event managed to fit all the matches into one day. With the help and support of many volunteers who rolled and squeegeed the steaming courts the morning of Jan. 8, the tournament kicked off play at Ojai’s Libbey Park by 10:30 a.m.

Twenty-one doubles teams of adult and youth players, somewhat fewer than previous years, participated. The sun broke free of the clouds in time to highlight the players in both the “In for Fun” (eight teams) and “In to Win” (13 teams) divisions.

Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts

Villanova Prep’s Brenna Norris (left) goes for a block against Nordhoff’s Stella Moore in a match this fall.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Despite difficult seasons in 2016, the volleyball programs at Nordhoff High School (NHS) and Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) still had some postseason awards to celebrate recently.

Nordhoff’s Lady Rangers went 8-15 overall and 3-9 in Tri-Valley League (TVL) play, a step back from the success the team has had in recent years. After getting hit hard by graduation, the Lady Rangers relied on a core group of younger players

Nordhoff High School's girls' basketball team put its first notch in the win column, defeating Providence, 43-29, in a consolation game on the final day of the Carpinteria Tournament Dec. 30.

"It felt good to finally win," said head coach Ted Cotti, whose Rangers start Frontier League play this week at 1-8 overall. "We really struggled in tournament play in December, partly because we played some tough opponents but primarily

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

The Nordhoff High School boys’ basketball team and guard Trevor Solano (above) are in the midst of their Tri-Valley League schedule. Upcoming games include a Jan. 6 home game against Santa Paula, a Jan. 9 road game against Santa Clara and then NHS returns home Jan. 11 to face Malibu. All three games tip off at 7 p.m.

Photo by Rich Reid

Last season, Ojai Roadrunner athlete Ashlee Henderson (above) finished fifth in the Ventura County Youth Track Co-Conference Championships in the girls’ high hurdles. Interested families can go to www.ojairoadrunners.org to register for the upcoming season. Children ages 7 to 16, of any athletic ability, are encouraged to participate. The Roadrunners teach the fundamentals of track and field. Athletes get fit, improve their speed, endurance and strength, and learn teamwork while competing in various running, jumping and strength events. This year marks the club's 41st season. Practice starts the week of Feb. 6 at Nordhoff High School.

Lonnie Gibson and Don Gluyas shot a gross score of 5-under-par (67) to win the Soule Park Seniors’ recent weekly tournament. Second-place finishers were Tom Spraggins and Greg Stafford who combined to shoot 68.

In the second flight, Mark Grant and Joe Garcia’s net score of 57.4 edged Ken Myers

Pony Baseball and Ojai Valley Little League have merged to usher in the New Year. This partnership will offer youngsters in the Ojai Valley the opportunity to play baseball within one league.

Visit ojaivalleylittlelea gue.com to register for all levels.

Player rating days are scheduled at Oak Dell Park Jan. 7 and Jan. 14. Players 6 to 12 years will be rated between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and players ages 13 and 14 should attend from 2 to 4 p.m.

Oak Dell Park is at 18 Valley Road in Oak View.

Several volunteer positions remain vacant. Contact Kim Maxwell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Devon Page, who earned a number of awards this season for the Rangers, powers past a San Marcos defender in one of Nordhoff’s wins.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Ten Nordhoff High School (NHS) football players earned postseason honors from the Tri-Valley League for their efforts on the gridiron this fall. Headlining this year’s postseason honors were seniors Brendon Looker and Devon Page who both earned first-team all-TVL honors.

Looker was Nordhoff’s biggest offensive threat this season, breaking the school record for most receptions in a game. He hauled

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown Reagan Mang earned All-CIF honors after scoring 29 touchdowns this fall for the Villanova Preparatory Wildcats. Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) junior Reagan Mang was named to the eight-man-football all-CIF team. Mang helped the Wildcats to their best season in recent memory with an 8-3 overall record. They went 2-2 in Condor League action.

On the season, Mang threw for 426 yards and six touchdowns, and did most of his damage on the ground. The junior

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-person scramble, a fundraiser for the boys' and girls' basketball teams, will return to Soule Park Jan. 29 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The event will feature gross competition only, but as always lots of drawing prizes will be up for grabs. Participants may pay day-of but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting coach Ted Cotti at

Photo courtesy of Golfweek.com

Ojai’s Beth Allen watches an iron shot at the LPGA qualifying tournament where she tied for sixth place and regained her tour card.

Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent

Beth Allen’s most successful year as a professional golfer has positioned her exactly where she wants to be — to play the tournaments of her choice on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.