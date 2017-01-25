Home

News from around the Ojai Valley

Judge rules F.L.O.W. members personally liable for Golden State Water attorney fees

Details
Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017 13:39
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Ojai Friends of Locally Owned Water (F.L.O.W.) is on the hook for some of Golden State Water Company’s (GSWC) attorney fees. Released Jan. 24, a final ruling by Ventura Superior Court Judge Vincent O'Neill found the grassroots organization liable for $23,209 in fees and costs payable to GSWC and its legal staff for services associated with the larger eminent domain suit brought against the private water provider by the Casitas Municipal Water District (CMWD).
Earlier in the day, O'Neill's courtroom heard arguments from F.L.O.W. attorneys contesting the GSWC motion for $50,000 in legal fees. These costs, according to GSWC's motion, were incurred last summer fighting F.L.O.W.'s own attempt to recover legal fees and damages within the larger spectrum of the eminent domain suit. In October, though, the court ruled F.L.O.W. to be without standing for the recovery of such damages. GSWC then responded with its own motion to recover $50,000.

Water district weans itself off Casitas water thanks to recent rains

Details
Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2017 13:18
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The only Ventura River Water District (VRWD) capable, until recently, of providing potable water is back to producing 100 percent of the District's water needs, according to General Manager Bert Rapp. “Thank goodness for that rain we had in December,” Rapp said Jan. 19. “It finally made it into the aquifer.”
Water in Well No. 1 was considered no longer potable on its own, Rapp said, after it reached a low level of 108.5 feet Jan. 3. The well was taken offline for five days while the District constructed a blending station. During that time, VRWD was 100 percent dependent on water provided by the Casitas Municipal Water District (CMWD), he said.

Council might revisit vote extending tourism improvement district

Details
Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2017 11:08
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai City Council might revisit the Ojai Tourism Improvement District's (OTID) renewal vote at its Jan. 24 meeting, at the request of Mayor Johnny Johnston.
For the Council to reconsider its vote, a member who voted in favor of the motion (Councilmen William Weirick, Paul Blatz or Randy Haney) must make a motion to do so.
In a 3-2 vote Jan. 10, the Council approved renewing the assessment district for 10 years and increasing its assessment fee from local hoteliers to a maximum two percent of lodging revenue.
The OTID funds the Ojai Visitors Bureau. 

Jan. 22, 2017 storm videos

Details
Published on Monday, 23 January 2017 09:18

A series of storms dumped several inches of rain on the Ojai Valley and area residents rejoiced. Crowds gathered at both the Robles Diversion Canal at Lake Casitas (first four videos) and on the Baldwin Road bridge over the Ventura River Jan. 22, 2017 to watch the water flow. (Ojai Valley News videos by Tim Dewar)

Storm coverage Jan. 22, 2017

Details
Published on Sunday, 22 January 2017 13:08

According to the Ventura County Watershed Protection District, from 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 until 12:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Soule Park received 1.65 inches of rain, 2.87 inches fell at Matilija Dam, 1.98 inches fell in Oak View, 1.56 inches fell at Casitas Dam and 2.23 inches fell in Meiners Oaks.

The following photos are scenes from around the valley taken Jan. 22. Ojai Valley News photos by Tim Dewar.

td rain 012217 8821

Hwy. 33 and Orchard Drive.

td rain 012217 8826

Reeves Road

td rain 012217 8829

McNell Road

td rain 012217 8835

County Public Works truck at McNell Road.

td rain 012217 8849

Oak tree on Grand Avenue.

td rain 012217 8852

Oak tree on Grand Avenue.

td rain 012217 8854

td rain 012217 8858

Hudson Cowen (left) takes a walk on Grand Avenue with his grandpa, Dave Gaddis.

td rain 012217 8865

Creek Road

td rain 012217 8867

Creek Road

td rain 012217 8871

Creek Road

td rain 012217 8877

Mudslide on Creek Road.

td rain 012217 8880

Mudslide on Creek Road.

Gas-money grant and practice help propel Nordhoff grad to center stage

Details
Published on Thursday, 19 January 2017 17:36
011917 wyatt on stage
Photo submitted
Standup comic Wyatt Gray performs recently.
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
By his own account, comedian Wyatt Gray doesn't just choose his words carefully — he chooses them obsessively. “I love to put extra effort into every word I say,” he tells the audience in his Taboo Tales video, “Wyatt and the Good Vibrations.”
His attention to language and speech is not by whim, though, as he explains in the video: It's the direct result of being a stutterer. And stuttering, as he describes, came to him as the result of trauma — the loss of his father, murdered when Gray was still a toddler.
It was that loss, too, that brought his family from Los Angeles to Ojai, where Gray spent his formative years. Ojai is also where he made the transition from a taciturn stutterer to a confident master of elocution. Inspired in part by the oratorical skills of actors he heard in movies — Gregory Peck, for example — Gray made up his mind to overcome any inclination to stutter. “I got to where I am today by dogged practice and the determined belief I had a voice and something to say.”

Future still cloudy: Recent rains still not enough to end area's drought worries

Details
Published on Thursday, 19 January 2017 17:32
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Nearly an inch of rain fell in the Ojai Valley during the 24-hour period ending Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., adding another one-10th of a percent to the water volume in Lake Casitas. It made for nearly 10 inches of precipitation gracing the valley since Oct.1.
And while the drought has been declared over for much of Northern California, water providers and experts agree that is far from the case in Ojai’s neck of the woods.
“Ventura County remains in a state of extreme drought,” said Ron Merckling, water conservation manager for the Casitas Municipal Water District (CMWD). He recommends bookmarking the California drought map found at www.droughtmonitor.uni.ed, the official U.S. Drought Monitor website. It delineates the state’s one remaining pocket of “exceptional drought,” which runs along the South Coast from Gaviotta Pass to Ventura, then mushrooms inland to form a sort of anvil top across Ventura County. The Ojai Valley is right in the heart of that.
So even with the rain to date, Merckling said, there has not been enough in the Ventura River to begin diversions into Lake Casitas, whose water volume Jan. 19 stood at 35.3 percent.

Register to read more...

Ojai releases new medical marijuana dispensary guidelines

Details
Published on Thursday, 19 January 2017 17:28
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Ojai issued licensing guidelines and applications Jan. 13 for medical marijuana dispensary operators wishing to locate within the city limits.
The guidelines allow a person to deliver cannabis within the city for medical use, provided they obtain a license from the city to do so. The guidelines also allow for the licensed operation of medical cannabis dispensaries in areas of the city zoned for manufacturing, including South Fulton Street, Bryant Street and Bryant Circle.
Any dispensary in the city of Ojai would be fairly nondescript, according to the guidelines. Signage that would include the words “cannabis” or “marijuana” will be prohibited and dispensaries will operate by appointment only.
The city will issue only three licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries. If the city receives more than three licensing applications, the licenses will be issued by “public, random lottery drawing.”

Youth performance has grown-up production values

Details
Published on Thursday, 19 January 2017 16:56
011917 kirby russel photography all sing
Photo by Kirby Russell
Corree Kotula (from left), Harrison Love and Maya Jacobs perform in “The Lion King Jr.”
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
A group of Ojai youngsters have spent the last five months preparing to perform Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”
While the 5- to 14-year-olds have busily studied lines, songs and staging, the adults of the Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio (OYES) have created a production worthy of the show’s Broadway roots.
OYES co-artistic director Megg Sicotte-Kelly was tasked with creating costumes for the menagerie of Lion King animals — work that comes naturally to her, she said, since her grandmother taught her to sew and make costumes as a child.
But creating the animals for this show presented a new kind of challenge. Sicotte-Kelly has worked for months to create a puppet version of Zazu, a talking hornbill, a headpiece worthy of “The Lion King” and much more.

Meiners Oaks assisted living facility gets another green light

Details
Published on Thursday, 19 January 2017 09:57
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
An assisted living facility, proposed for Meiners Oaks, has received its conditional use permit (C.U.P.) from the Ventura County Planning Commission. Case Planner Matthew Sauter said the Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the permit.
But it's still not a green light for the builders, W&J Investments LLC, to proceed with construction on the 64-bed facility at 203 E. El Roblar Drive. The CUP is still in a 10-day appeal period running through Jan. 23, according to Sauter. “Once that's up, the permit will become effective,” he said. “Then they'll have to get a zoning clearance for construction.”
That clearance, he said, depends on the builders meeting several other conditions, including plans related to wiring and safety. Once the zoning clearance for construction has been approved, though, W&J Investments will have to obtain a series of additional permits from other county agencies. “After that, they have to get a zoning clearance for use inauguration,” Sauter said. The company then would be in position to break ground, he said.

After sale, Ojai church on the crossroads of a new beginning

Details
Published on Thursday, 19 January 2017 09:47
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai Valley Community Church (OVCC) has sold its Mira Monte campus to businessman Brian Johnson, according to OVCC pastor Paul Bergmann.
Johnson serves as CEO of Optimize, an organization that aims to help people “optimize” their lives.
“Our mission is to change the world one person at a time,” said Johnson.
Johnson's goal to create an Optimize teaching center dovetailed perfectly with Bergmann's goal to shed the property.
See also: At a crossroad: Ojai pastor wants to sell church, help people Ojai Valley News, Dec. 22, 2015.

Ojai Valley School gets grant to continue conservation work on islands

Details
Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2017 15:09
OVS HOLgrant2
Photo courtesy Ojai Valley School
Wildlife biologist Annie Little (center) and Ojai Valley School parent, educates two fifth grade students about the unique island ecosystem.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Thanks to national grant funding, Ojai Valley School (OVS) sixth grader and National Park Service Junior Ranger Tigran Nahabedian, will have the opportunity to regularly explore his favorite park, the Channel Islands, with his fellow OVS students. 
OVS students have long visited the islands, but the recent renewal of a $3,500 Hands on the Land grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), will allow students ages nine to 18 to continue participating in restoration work on Anacapa and Santa Cruz Islands, said OVS environmental science teacher John Wickenhaeuser.
“Through this grant, OVS students experience hands-on learning about restoration ecology and island biology. They are able to understand and gain an appreciation of the challenges and rewards of restoring an island ecosystem,” said OVS parent Annie Little, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who helped write the grant request. 
Nahabedian recently appeared in a commercial for Subaru's “Share the Love,” event, which supported the National Park Service, as well as other organizations.
“My number one goal is getting more fans out to parks, because some animals and plants are only found in one place in the world, and that's in some of our national parks,” he said.

Ojai celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2017

Details
Published on Monday, 16 January 2017 14:15
Local artists Bernie Larsen and Cassidy Linder entertain the crowd at Ojai's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

Tourism funding gets split council vote

Details
Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 14:45
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Feelings of unease over tourism in the valley colored a new issue Jan. 10.
Ojai's new mayor and city councilwoman split from their colleagues during a 3-2 vote to renew the Ojai Tourism Improvement District (OTID) for a 10-year period and allow the body to increase the assessment it levies on local lodging businesses. 
The OTID funds the Ojai Visitors Bureau.
Mayor Johnny Johnston and City Councilwoman Suza Francina voted in opposition to the resolution to renew the OTID, though they were in the minority.

City, Casitas move on water issues

Details
Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 14:42
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News Reporter
Rain is falling in the Ojai Valley this winter, but the reality of drought is still an issue for the Ojai City Council and the Casitas Municipal Water District. Both took proactive measures this week regarding the local water portfolio.
“A break in the drought would not mean we are done with the water supply concern,” said Russell Sydney, executive director of the Ojai Valley Green Coalition (OVGC). Sydney's comment came in support of a three-part water policy discussion item on the City Council's Jan. 10 agenda. 
That action, which passed by unanimous vote, called for a letter from the city of Ojai urging the CMWD's direct involvement in the State Water Tie-In Project currently under development initiated by the city of Ventura. It also authorized Ojai City Manager Steve McClary to hire a professional consultant for the purpose of critiquing the “alternative plan” recently submitted by the Ojai Basin Groundwater Management Agency to the California Department of Water Quality.

Latest sports

Henney now a Bonny lad: Former Nordhoff football coach on the move again

011917 torrance 18
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Tony Henney (center) coached Nordhoff High School to two CIF Southern Section titles and will now take over the football program at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Just weeks after being dismissed as head football coach at Westlake High School, former Nordhoff High School head coach Tony Henney has landed on his feet at St. Bonaventure High School.
According to Henney, he will be head of the storied football program and will teach at the school. “I am just trying to take it all
Ojai newcomer going to the mat to bring about changes

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News posts editor
The youth of the Ojai Valley now have another sports option thanks to newcomer Carl Fronhofer who is kicking off a youth wrestling program. The new offering is designed to expose interested wrestlers to the sport and will be directed at youth from kindergarten to sixth grade.
“When I arrived in Ojai this summer, my oldest son, who is 5, started asking to wrestle. When I looked around, I could not find anything available for him, so I decided to start a program myself and see where it goes,” said Fronhofer.
The new Ojai resident is no stranger to the sport. He has 13 years of NCAA Division 1 coaching
Lady Ranger wrestlers setting themselves up to pin down a state berth

After a busy holiday-season schedule, the Nordhoff girls’ wrestling team started the second half of the 2016-2017 season by traveling to Baldwin Park. With more than 250 girls competing and 57 teams represented, the Lady Rangers placed 18th overall against some of the state’s stiffest competition.  
Nordhoff freshman Michaela Howe competed in her third tournament of the season in the 137-pound weight class, along with senior Mikayla Miles who was on the other side of the bracket.
Howe went 2-2 on the day. The freshman pinned her first opponent in 1:20 in the first period, lost her second
Lady Rangers on three-game win streak

Nordhoff High School’s (NHS) girls’ basketball team went from being winless and in last place to being .500 and in fourth place in the eight-team Frontier League, winning three games in a row last week.
The Rangers started the streak at home against Thacher, prevailing 24-15 in a defensive battle in which
Annual Heart & Sole race set for Feb. 4

Several hundred people from Ojai and nearby cities are expected to participate in the 27th annual Ojai Heart & Sole Feb. 4 at San Antonio Elementary School. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K and 10K runs start at 8 a.m.
The races encourage healthy habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke — the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.
Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers in the United
Ojai Rotary selects Seery for January award

011917 img 1130
Photo submitted
Kate Seery (above) was recently named the Rotary Club of Ojai’s Physical Education Project Student of the Month for January. Seery was presented with a certificate and a $200 check at a Rotary Club meeting. Rotarian Ren Adam had the honor of recognizing Seery for her efforts on the field of competition as well as in the classroom.

Ojai's Kenton skates with legends of the sport

011917 kenton skate
Photo submitted
Local skateboarder Cash Kenton (above) was recently invited to take part in the 2017 El Gato Classic in Palm Springs. The event, named after two-time world champion and early skateboarding guru, Eddie “El Gato” Elguera, featured the legends of the sport as well as up-and-coming stars like Kenton. The Ojai native got the unique opportunity to skate in front of the most popular boarder of all time, Tony Hawk. Kenton continues to be one of the top-ranked skateboarders in the world.

Two local youth baseball leagues finally agree to merge

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sport editor
After years of discussion and negotiations, the Ojai Valley now has only one youth baseball program. In years past, local youth had the option of playing in the Ojai Valley Little League (OVLL) or the PONY league, but due to declining numbers the leagues have merged and families will no longer have to choose between the two programs.
“We are excited about combining the two leagues,” OVLL President Kim Maxwell said. “It makes a lot
Nordhoff basketball teams off to slow start in league play

011217nhs v santa paula 1 6 2017 basketball 8
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Nordhoff’s Luc Emmord (left) wrestles away a rebound from Santa Paula’s Jose Lizarraga in a recent Tri-Valley League rivalry game.
Nordhoff’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are both winless three games into league action.
The Nordhoff boys’ team opened Tri-Valley League play at home against St. Bonaventure, who came in carrying a 20-game TVL win streak. The Seraphs made it 21-in-a-row, downing the Rangers, 62-44. Jake Williams came out firing for the hosts
Tourney participants play up a storm, and around one too

011217hr holidaytennis 2017 012
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Rick and Jules Thompson hug after winning the sixth annual Ojai Holiday Tennis Challenge.
A rare and spectacular thunder and lightning storm in Ojai Jan. 7 postponed — but did not stop — the sixth annual Ojai Holiday Tennis Challenge.
Organizers of the adult-youth-doubles tennis tournament fundraising event managed to fit all the matches into one day. With the help and support of many volunteers who rolled and squeegeed the steaming courts the morning of Jan. 8, the tournament kicked off play at Ojai’s Libbey Park by 10:30 a.m.
Twenty-one doubles teams of adult and youth players, somewhat fewer than previous years, participated. The sun broke free of the clouds in time to highlight the players in both the “In for Fun” (eight teams) and “In to Win” (13 teams) divisions.
Local volleyball players earn all Tri-Valley League honors

010517hr v vlybl nhs vps 2016 008 crp
Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts
Villanova Prep’s Brenna Norris (left) goes for a block against Nordhoff’s Stella Moore in a match this fall.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Despite difficult seasons in 2016, the volleyball programs at Nordhoff High School (NHS) and Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) still had some postseason awards to celebrate recently. 
Nordhoff’s Lady Rangers went 8-15 overall and 3-9 in Tri-Valley League (TVL) play, a step back from the success the team has had in recent years. After getting hit hard by graduation, the Lady Rangers relied on a core group of younger players
Lady Rangers basketball team earns its first win of the season

Nordhoff High School's girls' basketball team put its first notch in the win column, defeating Providence, 43-29, in a consolation game on the final day of the Carpinteria Tournament Dec. 30.
"It felt good to finally win," said head coach Ted Cotti, whose Rangers start Frontier League play this week at 1-8 overall. "We really struggled in tournament play in December, partly because we played some tough opponents but primarily
Nordhoff hoopsters enter league play

010517nhs basketball 12 2 2016 6
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown 
The Nordhoff High School boys’ basketball team and guard Trevor Solano (above) are in the midst of their Tri-Valley League schedule. Upcoming games include a Jan. 6 home game against Santa Paula, a Jan. 9 road game against Santa Clara and then NHS returns home Jan. 11 to face Malibu. All three games tip off at 7 p.m.

